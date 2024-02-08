The Raptors are trading Schroder and Thaddeus Young to the Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After starting 30 of the first 32 games of the season for Toronto, Schroder has seen his role decrease since the arrival of Immanuel Quickley. In the 19 games since, Schroder is averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 27.9 minutes across 19 appearances. The veteran point guard is still a quality playmaker and will likely start for the Nets after the departure of Dinwiddie.