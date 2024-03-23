Schroder is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks due to right forearm soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Despite being a late addition to the injury report Saturday, Schroder is still expected to play. The 29-year-old guard has started in all of Brooklyn's last 14 outings.
More News
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Goes for 19 with seven dimes•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Scores 13 points with 13 shots•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Pours in season-high 31 in loss•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Another impressive showing Tuesday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Sniffs double-double Monday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Goes for 23 points in win•