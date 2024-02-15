Watch Now:

Schroder will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

In just his third game with Brooklyn, Schroder will enter the starting lineup, replacing Ben Simmons (knee) at the point guard slot. In his two appearances since being dealt to the Nets, Schroder is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists across 29.5 minutes.

