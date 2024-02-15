Schroder will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
In just his third game with Brooklyn, Schroder will enter the starting lineup, replacing Ben Simmons (knee) at the point guard slot. In his two appearances since being dealt to the Nets, Schroder is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists across 29.5 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Impresses off bench in team debut•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: To make team debut Saturday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Headed to Brooklyn•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Registers double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Displays two-way play in start•
-
Raptors' Dennis Schroder: Moves into starting lineup•