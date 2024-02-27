Schroeder is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Schroder will draw the start at point guard in place of Ben Simmons, who will be utilized off the bench Monday evening. Schroder's last start dates back to Feb. 14, when he finished with four points, three rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Boston.
