Schroder (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Schroder missed his first game of the season Sunday but will have a chance to return for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances, Schroder has averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Ziaire Williams would likely draw another start.
More News
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Won't play Sunday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Dealing with ankle soreness•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Comes close to double-double•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Scores 22 points in close loss•