Schroder amassed 31 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and eight assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Pistons.

It was a season scoring high for Schroder, who was making his seventh straight start while Cam Thomas recovers from an ankle/foot sprain. Schroder may not give the job back once Thomas returns -- over that seven-game stretch, the 30-year-old journeyman guard is averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 3.1 threes and 2.6 boards while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and a stunning 61.1 percent (22-for-36) from beyond the arc.