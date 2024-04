Schroder is questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento due to right Achilles tendinitis.

Schroder's status is a swing factor for a Brooklyn rotation that is lacking Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) and Cameron Johnson (toe) on Sunday, although Dennis Smith (hip) is probable to take the court after a three-game absence. Schroder is averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 assists in 30.0 minutes across his last four contests, but he's coming off of 24-point outing during Saturday's win over to Detroit.