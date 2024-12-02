Schroder notched 20 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Magic.

Schroder returned Sunday after missing Friday's contest due to personal reasons, leading all Nets players in assists while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Schroder has tallied at least 20 points in 10 outings this year, adding at least five dimes in eight of those contests. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in three straight appearances.