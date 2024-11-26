Schroder registered 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 128-120 victory over the Warriors.

Schroder was a late removal from the injury report and played a key role in a surprise win for the short-handed Nets. Monday marked Schroder's second-best scoring total of the season, and he's enjoyed an encouraging month during his first full season with Brooklyn. Over 17 games, Schroder is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.