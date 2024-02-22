Schroder isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game versus the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Ben Simmons will replace Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup Thursday. Schroder is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
