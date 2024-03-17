Schroder accumulated 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 loss to the Pacers.

Schroder didn't have his best shooting performance, but in reality, the entire Nets offense looked sluggish Saturday, with Schroder being one of the few players who posted decent stat lines. The veteran floor general has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last four outings since scoring a season-high 31 points against the Pistons on March 7, but he remains a productive player while holding the starting role at point guard. He's averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game since moving to the first unit on a permanent basis.