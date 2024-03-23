Schroder is available for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.
Schroder has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after being a late addition to the injury report with right forearm soreness. Schroder is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 35.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
