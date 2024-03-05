Schroder finished Monday's 106-102 loss to the Grizzlies with 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Schroder didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly woeful from beyond the arc, but he still posted a solid stat line and ended just one assist away from recording a double-double. Schroder has started in each of the Nets' last five games, averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, so he should remain in that role going forward, giving him decent upside in most formats.