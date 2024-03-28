Schroder posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 43 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 overtime win over Washington.

Schroder boosted Brooklyn offensively in Wednesday's victory, connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes while leading all Nets in assists and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points. Schroder has posted at least 20 points and eight assists in six games this season, and Wednesday he notched his first game with 20 or more points since a 31-point outing March 10.