Schroder recorded four points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-93 loss to Toronto.

Schroder reprised his bench role Thursday with Ben Simmons returning to the starting lineup. Schroder struggled in the loss as he missed six of his seven field goal attempts and finished the game tied with Mikal Bridges for the worst point differential of minus-30. Schroder is capable of producing more on the offensive side of the floor, but his opportunities will be limited in games in which he comes off the pine.