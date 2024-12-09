Schroder ended Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Bucks with 34 points (13-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists over 34 minutes.

Schroder led the way for Brooklyn in Sunday's contest, pacing all Nets players in scoring and assists while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a dominating offensive performance. Schroder set a new season high in scoring while matching a season-best mark from three. He has handed out at least 10 dimes in four contests this season, all of which have been double-double showcases.