Schroder (recently traded) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, NBA writer Billy Reinhardt reports.

Schroder didn't make his team debut Thursday since his trade was still pending, but he'll be able to don a Nets uniform during Saturday's matchup. He'll likely take on a starting role after Spencer Dinwiddie was traded to the Raptors, although it's also possible that Brooklyn tries to deploy Ben Simmons at point guard.