Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Schroder will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to right ankle soreness, and his next chance to play will be on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Warriors on Monday. Ben Simmons, Ziaire Williams and Keon Johnson are candidates to see more playing time Sunday due to Schroder's absence.
More News
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Dealing with ankle soreness•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Comes close to double-double•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Scores 22 points in close loss•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Muted performance in loss•