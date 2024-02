Smith (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith was probable on the Nets' initial injury report due to right foot soreness, and he's officially been cleared to suit up Monday. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 19.4 minutes per game.