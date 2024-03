Smith (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Smith will suit up for the first time since March 23 after dealing with the right hip inflammation. In a fully healthy Brooklyn backcourt, Smith will likely reprise his standard workload, which has yielded 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes across his last 12 contests.