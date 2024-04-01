Smith (hip) logged two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in four minutes off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 116-104 loss to the Lakers.

Smith checked into the contest midway through the first quarter, but after heading to the bench with 2:49 remaining in the period, he never re-entered the game. The Nets didn't indicate that Smith suffered any sort of setback with his hip in his return from a three-game absence, so it's possible that interim head coach Kevin Ollie simply elected to keep the veteran guard out of his rotation for the entire second half. Given the uncertainty of his workload moving forward while the Brooklyn backcourt is at full strength, Smith doesn't look to be an interesting fantasy option outside of the deepest of leagues.