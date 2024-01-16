Smith finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 96-95 overtime loss to the Heat.

The 32 minutes were a season-high total for Smith, who played all 11 seconds of overtime and notably closed out the game as the Nets' point guard over starter Spencer Dinwiddie. With Dinwiddie limited to just 20 minutes Monday and now having been held under 30 minutes five times in the Nets' last six games, Smith appears to be encroaching on his role. While he shouldn't be looked to as a reliable source of scoring even if he supplants Dinwiddie on the top unit or continues to see the larger share of minutes, Smith at the very least profiles as a strong streaming option for steals and assists, and he's also shown the ability to provide above-average rebounding production for a guard.