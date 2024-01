Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to lower back soreness.

Smith has appeared in seven straight games (one start), averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.6 minutes during that stretch. If he's sidelined, more minutes will be available for Cam Thomas and two-way players Armoni Brooks and Keon Johnson.