Smith is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to upper-back soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Smith is a late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his availability. The backup point guard recently missed six straight games due to a lower-back sprain but is now dealing with an upper-back issue. It's unclear if the two issues are related, but Brooklyn will probably exercise caution either way.