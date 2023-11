The Nets announced Wednesday that Smith underwent an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis of a lower back sprain, and will be treated as day-to-day, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Smith has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Atlanta, which will mark his second straight absence. Lonnie Walker and Armoni Brooks will likely continue to see increased playing time with Ben Simmons (back) also out. Smith's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Miami.