Smith (back) posted 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 129-101 win over the Magic.

Smith had missed the Nets' previous six games with a lower-back sprain, but he returned with a vengeance Saturday, coming through what was perhaps his best fantasy line of the season. The 26-year-old may not have a path to see his playing time increase much further unless Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas or Miles Bridges miss time moving forward, but Smith should be well-positioned to hold down a rotation spot for the foreseeable future while Ben Simmons (back) is without a clear timeline to return to action. Smith profiles best as a streaming option for steals and assists in deeper leagues.