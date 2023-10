Smith is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Smith posted three points (1-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's win over the Hornets, but he apparently suffered a hip injury as well. Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) is also doubtful, so Royce O'Neale and Lonnie Walker are candidates for increased roles in Brooklyn's backcourt.