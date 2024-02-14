Smith notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to Boston.

Smith did his best magician impression Tuesday, delivering a flawless vanishing act. For anyone who streamed him in on a low-volume night, you were rewarded with a hat full of nothing. Despite the loss of Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets now have a relatively healthy Ben Simmons and newly acquired Dennis Schroder to soak up the majority of the backcourt minutes. Smith can be viewed as a streaming option for both assists and steals but as we saw here, his floor is dangerously low.