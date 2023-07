The Nets agreed to sign Smith (toe) to a one-year contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smith will join his sixth team in seven seasons. The 2017 No. 7 pick averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 25.7 minutes across 54 games for Charlotte in 2022-23. While Smith the final seven games of the season with a toe injury, he should be healthy going into next year and will compete for a backup point guard job behind Spencer Dinwiddie.