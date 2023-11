Smith (back) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup versus the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Smith has missed four straight games due to a lower back strain, but this is the first time he's listed as questionable since the injury originally popped up, which is a sign of progress. Ben Simmons (hip) remains out and Cam Thomas (ankle) is doubtful, so Smith could see a sizable role if he's cleared without restrictions.