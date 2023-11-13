Smith produced eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 win over the Wizards.

With Ben Simmons (hip) sidelined, Smith has seen an increased role over the last three games. During that stretch, the backup guard has averaged 8.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game. The severity of Simmons' injury remains unclear, but Smith has some streaming appeal in deeper leagues as long as the Nets' starting point guard remains out.