Smith (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Smith will miss a second consecutive game due to an upper back sprain. The seventh-year pro has missed seven of the last nine games due to back issues. When available, Smith has been effective, averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 21.5 minutes per game in his last two games.