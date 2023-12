Smith (back) won't join the Nets in the rest of their ongoing West Coast road trip, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This means Smith won't play against the Nuggets, Warriors and Jazz, leaving the door open for a potential return to action against the Knicks, one of his former teams, on Dec. 20. The floor general has logged 13 appearances off the bench this season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 17.6 minutes per game.