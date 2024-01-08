Smith racked up 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 134-127 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Smith led the Nets in assists to go along with a pair of steals and a double-digit point total en route to his first double-double of the year. Smith handed out at least 10 assists for the first time of the season, previously holding a season-high assist mark of eight which he set Dec. 27. Smith has finished with at least 10 points and five assists in five games this year.