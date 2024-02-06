Smith closed with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Warriors.

After missing the Nets' prior game with a minor foot issue, Smith produced one of his better all-around fantasy lines of the campaign. The journeyman guard is playing for his sixth team in seven seasons, and it's his defensive ability that has kept him employed. The 26-year-old has recorded multiple steals in nine of his last 13 games, averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.7 pilfers in 22.0 minutes a contest over that stretch.