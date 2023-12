Smith won't start Friday's game against the Wizards.

With Spencer Dinwiddie out, Smith slid into the starting lineup Wednesday and flirted with a triple-double. However, now that the Nets are back to full strength, Smith will handle his usual role off the bench. Across his last three appearances as a reserve, Smith has averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game.