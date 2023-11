Smith (back) won't play in Saturday's game against Miami.

Smith is considered day-to-day, but it remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Bulls. With Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back) also sidelined, Lonnie Walker has been getting the bulk of the backcourt minutes for the second unit in recent games, so look for that trend to continue in the meantime.