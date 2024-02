Smith ended Monday's 111-86 win over the Grizzlies with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

Smith appears to be out of favor in Brooklyn these days. He's been held to minutes in the teens in five straight games, as Dennis Schroder is the preferred option at point guard. Smith offers plenty of upside in fantasy basketball, but the minutes just haven't been there.