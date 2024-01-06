Smith totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 124-115 win over the Thunder.

Smith struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, but that's perhaps the only issue he encountered in one of his best personal displays in recent memory. Smith ended just three assists away from recording a double-double, and while he's not going to steal the starting point guard role away from Spencer Dinwiddie any time soon, he might be in line for an uptick in minutes, given how productive he's looked off the bench of late. Over his last eight outings (one start), Smith is averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 21.1 minutes per game.