Smith (back) posted seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes in Friday's 122-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Smith returned to action after missing Brooklyn's previous seven games with a back injury. The 26-year-old delivered useful returns in the assists and steals columns, and he should remain a decent streaming option for those two categories if he continues to stick in around a 20-minute role off the bench and is able to avoid any further injuries.