Smith notched 14 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 144-122 loss to the Bucks.

Smith embraced a larger role on offense with several regulars sidelined, and he responded by ending just two assists and three rebounds away from a triple-double. Expect Smith to continue playing off the bench once the Nets take on the Wizards on Dec. 29, and that would limit his upside considerably.