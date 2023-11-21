Smith (back) won't travel with the team to Atlanta and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Smith is slated to miss a second straight game due to a lower back sprain and will undergo an MRI on Thursday, which should provide clarity on his return timetable. Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip) also remain out, so Lonnie Walker, who has stepped up admirably for the Nets (24.5 points per game in his last two outings), should continue to play a signficiant role versus Atlanta.