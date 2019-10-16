Nets' Devin Cannady: Gets deal with Brooklyn

Cannady signed a contract with the Nets on Tuesday.

Cannady may see some run in Brooklyn's preseason finale Friday versus the Raptors, but he'll likely be waived before the regular season begins next week. The Nets likely brought the 6-foot-1 point guard aboard so he can be re-routed to the G League's Long Island Nets once he presumably clears waivers.

