Hall is still in quarantine and is not expected to play in Wednesday's scrimmage against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Hall signed a rest-of-season contract with the Nets on July 9 but still hasn't been able to practice with the team since he hasn't passed his quarantine period. As a result, it's highly unlikely he ends up on the court Wednesday. More information about Hall's availability should arrive once he emerges from quarantine.