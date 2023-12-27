Finney-Smith notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over Detroit.

Finney-Smith exceeded 30 minutes for just the second time in the past 11 games, scoring double-digits for the fourth straight game. With that said, he has been outside the top 160 over the past two weeks, offering very little in terms of tangible production. He is fine to roster in deeper formats but as for standard leagues, there just isn't enough meat on the bone to warrant a permanent roster spot.