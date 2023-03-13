Finney-Smith accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one assist, one block and four steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

The four steals were a season high for Finney-Smith, but he's had busy hands since joining the Nets, recording multiple pilfers in four of the last nine games. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 8.0 points, 4.2 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals.