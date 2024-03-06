Finney-Smith closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 victory over the 76ers.

Finney-Smith ended just one point shy of tying his season-best mark in this one, but the veteran forward made his presence felt on both ends of the court thanks to his eight rebounds -- one short of his season-best output in that category as well. Finney-Smith is not a go-to player on offense for the Nets, and there's a strong chance this 20-point outing was an outlier rather than a sign of things to come going forward. After all, he's averaging only 7.9 points per game while shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range since the beginning of February.