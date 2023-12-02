Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Magic due to foot and knee soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Finney-Smith's status will ultimately depend on how he is feeling after testing things out during pregame warmups. Royce O'Neale and Day'Ron Sharpe could see increased minutes providing depth should he ultimately get ruled out, while Trendon Watford could also enter the rotation. More clarity on his status should come closer to tip-off.