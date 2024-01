Finney-Smith (ankle), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, has also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Phoenix, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith was slated to miss his first game since Dec. 27 during Monday's matchup, but he'll be out for at least two games. Coach Jacque Vaughn also said Monday that Finney-Smith's status for Friday's game against Philadelphia is up in the air. Royce O'Neale and Cameron Johnson are candidates to see increased roles while Finney-Smith is out.