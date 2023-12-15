Finney-Smith (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Finney-Smith was carrying a questionable tag prior to this news, but he made it through warmups without any setbacks. Over his last five games, Finney-Smith has been productive with 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.
